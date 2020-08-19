Centrality (CENNZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19,690.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Centrality has a total market cap of $60.52 million and approximately $19,690.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039339 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $662.64 or 0.05609050 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00045983 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 907,804,183 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

