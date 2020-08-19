Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Ceridian HCM worth $30,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC cut Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

