ChainX Trading Up 39.6% Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $6.04 or 0.00051426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $38.45 million and $1.04 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00139179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.46 or 0.01759090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00190194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00140630 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 6,370,500 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

