Charles Albright Sells 10,000 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,784.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Albright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00.

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. 712,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,310. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.99. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Editas Medicine by 2.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Editas Medicine by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Editas Medicine by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.