Charles R. Guthrie Purchases 1,500 Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00.

CBFV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. 6,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,169. The company has a market cap of $101.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. CB Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. First National Trust Co bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.