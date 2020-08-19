Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.82, 543,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 503,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Charlotte’s Web in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $5.85 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charlotte’s Web has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

About Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based, cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. It offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules and topical products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce Website, as well as wholesalers, and brick and mortar retailers.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.