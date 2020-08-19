Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,090 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $14,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

CHKP traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,338. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average is $109.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

