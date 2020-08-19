Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.09% of Chegg worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $1,237,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Chegg by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $82,298.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,711.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 316,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,156,428 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.18.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.26. 153,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,122. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,780.22, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

