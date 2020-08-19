Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,363,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chemed by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,315,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 12.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 189,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,520 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,294 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.78. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $519.98.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

