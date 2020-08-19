Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.27. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $88.24.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.