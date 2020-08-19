Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,639 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 9.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,292. Chewy Inc has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $9,625,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,226,086 shares of company stock worth $60,830,490 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

