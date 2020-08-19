Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Chilean Metals Inc (CVE:CMX) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 74,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 59,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $425,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.53.

About Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and iron deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in five properties covering approximately 50,000 acres located in the prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile.

