Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys 245 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rowe raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,594.04 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,066.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,430.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

