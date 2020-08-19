Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Robert J. Meyer Buys 3,500 Shares

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Robert J. Meyer bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $10,220.00.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,675. Chimerix Inc has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 859.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Chimerix Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 3,675.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 487,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 474,809 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 1,883.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 344,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

