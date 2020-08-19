China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CAAS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised China Automotive Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Greenridge Global boosted their target price on China Automotive Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

CAAS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 95,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,696. The firm has a market cap of $84.17 million, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.59. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.