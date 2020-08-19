China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Short Interest Update

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,800 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 432,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CBPO traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.49. 228,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,317. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.07. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $119.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 72.0% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 928,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,161,000 after acquiring an additional 388,419 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,962,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,665,000 after purchasing an additional 210,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,199,000. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the first quarter worth about $13,728,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

