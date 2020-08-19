CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in July

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CMHHY stock remained flat at $$11.50 on Wednesday. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, Port-Related Manufacturing Operations, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the operation of container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

