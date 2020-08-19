Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Down 36.2% in August

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the July 30th total of 502,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Chinanet Online at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chinanet Online alerts:

CNET stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 282,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,135. Chinanet Online has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chinanet Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinanet Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.