Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,239.38

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,239.38 and last traded at $1,236.93, with a volume of 255115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,216.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,059.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,131.63 and a 200 day moving average of $925.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total value of $894,059.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,296,119.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,381. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

