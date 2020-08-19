Chromia (CHR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.22 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 476,691,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,313,571 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

