Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $131,828.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00023334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

