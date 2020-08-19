ChronoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.14 Million (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded down 33.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One ChronoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChronoCoin has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $17,481.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00043619 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

ChronoCoin (CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

