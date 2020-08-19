Chronologic (DAY) Market Cap Hits $161,826.68

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $161,826.68 and $816.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,236,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,472 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

