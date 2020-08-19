Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.14

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.14 and last traded at $96.76, with a volume of 7896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,593 shares of company stock valued at $21,163,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

