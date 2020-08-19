Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Cidara Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.45% and a negative net margin of 173.61%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 561.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,354 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 114.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 143,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 76,331 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 163.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

