Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Trading 31.6% Higher

Shares of Cipherloc Corp (OTCMKTS:CLOK) traded up 31.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, 4,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 13,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

About Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation operates as a data security solutions company. It develops CipherLoc, a polymorphic key progression algorithm encryption cipher engine for use in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.