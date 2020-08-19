Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 38,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 23,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 45,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Nomura upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $42.09. 577,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,268,062. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

