Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.6% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $131,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,344,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,278,936. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

