Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,550 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $73,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. 20,042,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,278,791. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

