Citadel Market Cap Hits $24,528.09 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Citadel has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $24,528.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

