Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,941 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Citigroup worth $144,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

C stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,697,038. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

