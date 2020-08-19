Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CTXR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 4,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,926. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.97. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.