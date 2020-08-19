City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Stake Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of City Office REIT worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. City Office REIT Inc has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $389.71 million, a PE ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

