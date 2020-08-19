Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $110.99

Shares of Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.99 and traded as low as $109.60. Civitas Social Housing shares last traded at $110.60, with a volume of 608,424 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSH shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price (up from GBX 100 ($1.31)) on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Civitas Social Housing from GBX 104 ($1.36) to GBX 118 ($1.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.28. The company has a market capitalization of $683.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

