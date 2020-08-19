Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:EMO)

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has decreased its dividend by 28.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EMO stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

