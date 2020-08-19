ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years.

CTR opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

