Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.9% over the last three years.

Get Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

CEM stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.