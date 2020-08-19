CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 12.4% Higher This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $982,316.41 and approximately $24,248.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004751 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000785 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00031403 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,489,993 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

