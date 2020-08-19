Cloudbric (CLB) Hits Market Cap of $4.82 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Cloudbric has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $60,154.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00140156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.29 or 0.01757721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00190031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00138292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric's total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,764,609 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric's official website is www.cloudbric.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

