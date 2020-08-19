Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.96. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 77,644 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $510.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after buying an additional 1,787,665 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,298,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 298,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 27.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 198,128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 841,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 212,999 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $3,812,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

