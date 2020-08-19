CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,468 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.01. 60,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,394. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.68. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,810. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

