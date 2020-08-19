CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CNF stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 650.08 and a quick ratio of 650.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.80.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. CNFinance had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNFinance will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of CNFinance in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of CNFinance in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNFinance stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.51% of CNFinance worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

