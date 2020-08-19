CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CNOOC stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,816. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $181.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average of $118.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CNOOC by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNOOC during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 31.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CNOOC by 219.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in CNOOC by 79.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

