Coastline Trust Co Acquires 1,010 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 179.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 52,520 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $100.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

