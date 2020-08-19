Coastline Trust Co Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 558,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,862,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

