Coastline Trust Co Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $451,485,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $369,337,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $321,142,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 258,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.