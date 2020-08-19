Coastline Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.04. The company had a trading volume of 319,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,688. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

