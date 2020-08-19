Coastline Trust Co Sells 3,121 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 46,114 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,079,376. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $463.30. 88,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.00 and a 200-day moving average of $378.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

