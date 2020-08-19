Coastline Trust Co Sells 3,887 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,443,000 after buying an additional 1,741,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,233,000 after buying an additional 602,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,046. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.48.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

