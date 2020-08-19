Coastline Trust Co Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.40. 58,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.91. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.19.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

